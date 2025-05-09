Hsbc Global Res Has Positive Outlook of DFS FY2025 Earnings

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res analyst S. Martinez now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.20. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Hsbc Global Res also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 438.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.