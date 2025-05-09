Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $378,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $16,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

