Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Ichor has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $570.37 million, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 122,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ichor by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

