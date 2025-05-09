JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

ZBH stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $89.92 and a 12-month high of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

