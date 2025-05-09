Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.4 %
LPCN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.52.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
