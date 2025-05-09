Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

LPCN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.35 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company's stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

