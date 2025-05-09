MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.18. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $422.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.