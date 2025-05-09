PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
PC Connection Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $77.19.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.37 million. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
