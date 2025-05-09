Q1 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

