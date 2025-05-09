Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.48. 33,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 57,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57.

Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets.

