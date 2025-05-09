Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,349,704.79. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

