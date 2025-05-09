Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$586.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$8.29.

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.