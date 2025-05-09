Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
