What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for UTHR FY2025 Earnings?

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $27.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $27.95. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $29.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $32.32 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $34.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $36.57 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $260.41 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $24,245,880. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

