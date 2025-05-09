What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ARQT Q1 Earnings?

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,272. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,791 shares of company stock valued at $474,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

