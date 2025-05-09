Zacks Research Has Negative View of D.R. Horton Q2 Earnings

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

NYSE DHI opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 212,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

