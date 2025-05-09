Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of ZBH opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

