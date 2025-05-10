Altman Advisors Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

