Arista Networks’ (ANET) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

ANET stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,216,079. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,328,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

