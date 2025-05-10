Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Estimate for LPX Earnings

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $90.66 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 842,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $78,181,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 488,458 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,521,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

