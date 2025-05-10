Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.49. The stock has a market cap of C$485.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.32.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

