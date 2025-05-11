Alpha Cognition (ACOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOG opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. Alpha Cognition has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

