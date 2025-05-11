CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 151.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CommScope by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

