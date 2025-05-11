CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
CommScope Price Performance
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.19.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
