Immatics (IMTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immatics Price Performance

Shares of IMTX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Immatics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $515.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immatics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Immatics were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.