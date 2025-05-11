SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.21). 855,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,844,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 17 ($0.23) to GBX 14 ($0.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

SIG Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SIG

In other SIG news, insider Kath Durrant acquired 92,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,027.34 ($16,000.19). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 470,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £61,135.49 ($81,329.64). Insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About SIG

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

Featured Stories

