Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Funko alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 1,223,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Funko by 5,486.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814,357 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $4,425,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $3,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,010.48. The trade was a 41.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $239,730 over the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Funko

Funko Price Performance

FNKO opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.