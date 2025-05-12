Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,834,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NTST opened at $16.17 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -560.00%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

