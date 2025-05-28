Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $937,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

