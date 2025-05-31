Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $136.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 12.0%

Shares of ESTC opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,318.56. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at $271,033,118.73. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.