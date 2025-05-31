Q2 Earnings Forecast for AURA Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AURA. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AURA opened at $5.84 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $293.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 781,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,360,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 113,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,313 shares in the company, valued at $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,218.30. This trade represents a 13.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $52,067. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

