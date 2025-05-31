Unilever (NYSE:UL) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UL. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE UL opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Unilever has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

