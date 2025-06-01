Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $242.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.