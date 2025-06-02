Q3 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $113.05 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

