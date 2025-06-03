Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.44. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 46,853 shares changing hands.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.52% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

