Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 244,278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

