Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298.60 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 288.20 ($3.91). Approximately 889,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,349,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.60 ($3.88).

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.56) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Group plc will post 17.4062165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.50%.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

