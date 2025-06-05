EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 71,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

EZGO Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.