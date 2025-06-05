Top Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks, also known as stock or library music, are pre-recorded instrumental and vocal tracks licensed for use in media projects without the need to commission an original score. They cover a wide range of genres and moods, enabling filmmakers, advertisers, podcasters and game developers to quickly source legal music. Users typically pay a one-time or subscription fee and receive broad usage rights without ongoing royalties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,731,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,025,431. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.99. 17,833,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,877,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. 7,901,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,937,971. The company has a market cap of $274.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Read More