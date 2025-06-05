Wells Fargo & Company Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $766.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $691.00 to $766.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.46.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $709.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $698.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $9,852,587. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $475,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $348,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

