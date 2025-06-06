Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

