Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.