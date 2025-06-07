Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
