Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 378.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NVDL opened at $57.36 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $91.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

