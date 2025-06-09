Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADYEY. Evercore ISI upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Adyen Stock Performance

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Adyen has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.72.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

