InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,159 ($83.36).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 8,900 ($120.47) to GBX 7,500 ($101.52) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.58) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 7,750 ($104.90) to GBX 8,000 ($108.28) in a report on Monday, April 14th.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
