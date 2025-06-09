NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

