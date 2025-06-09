Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,200. This represents a 125.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAF

GrafTech International Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $298.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.