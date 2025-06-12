Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Target Price at $27.83

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,778,000 after purchasing an additional 957,517 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.