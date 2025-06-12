Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.7%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

