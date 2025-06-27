Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

ACRS stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 732.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

