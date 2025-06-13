American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHR. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,923,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.