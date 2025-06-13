Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CJR Q3 Earnings

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.