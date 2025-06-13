Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Set at C$60.00 by Ventum Financial

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$60.00 target price by Ventum Financial in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.43.

TSE:CGY opened at C$46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.58. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The firm has a market cap of C$550.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,734 shares of company stock worth $107,266. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

